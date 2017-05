Brigitte Macron, Première dame hors des codes

Congrats to Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron. ???????????????? !!!!! Fun Fact for Monday is that the first Lady of France is 24 yrs older than her husband and no one in France seems to care about their age difference nor insisted that Brigitte "Act her Age" ??????????????????????????????????????????????????Vive La France!

