Royaume-Uni

Demomstrators hold banners and placard as they gather in front of the Home Office building, in London, on May 17, 2022, during a demonstration to protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. - A UK court on issued on April 20, 2022 a formal order to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to face trial in the United States over the publication of secret files relating to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The final decision now rests with Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel, although Assange could yet appeal. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

AFP