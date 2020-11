epa08817804 A local resident shows remains of a mortal shell allegedly fired by Indian Army from across the Line of Control, the defacto border between Pakistani and Indian administered Kashmir, in Jura and Shahkot village, Neelum Valeey, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, 13 November 2020. At least three Kashmiri people were killed and twenty-two injured after Indian security forces allegedly fired and damaged houses in Neelum valeey. Tensions are high in the region after the Indian government on 05 August 2019 pushed a resolution through parliament that removes the special constitutional status granted to the disputed Kashmir region, a decision condemned by Pakistan. Kashmir has been a matter of dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947 when both countries became sovereign states. EPA/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

KEYSTONE