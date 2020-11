(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 06, 2020 children wade through the water in a flooded area in Panzos, Alta Verapaz, 220 km north of Guatemala City after the passage of Hurricane Eta. - Tropical Storm Eta, which left more than 200 dead and missing in Central America, has «devastated the lives» of more than 1.2 million children in the region, according to a UNICEF report released on November 12, 2020. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)

AFP