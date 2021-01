(FILES) This file illustration picture taken in Paris on November 23, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Covid-19 Vaccine" next to AstraZeneca company and University of Oxford logos. - Britain is set to begin on January 4, 2021 vaccinations with the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved by the British regulator on December 30, in a move that could prove a shot in the arm to the global fight against coronavirus. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

AFP