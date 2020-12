People gestures as they take part in a rally to demand the government's resignation and snap parliamentary elections on December 6, 2020 in central Chisinau. - Moldova last month elected pro-European Maia Sandu to the presidency, earning her a surprise victory over pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon. After Moldovan lawmakers passed a bill transferring control of the country's intelligence agency from the president to parliament, Sandu called for her supporters to rally. (Photo by BOGDAN TUDOR / AFP)

AFP