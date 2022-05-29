Classement national: Voici les 125 meilleurs hôtels de Suisse
Le ranking de la «SonntagsZeitung» distingue 125 établissements au total, classés parmi 5 catégories: vacances, vacances «nice price», wellness, villes et famille. Un vaste choix pour préparer un séjour mémorable au pays de Heidi.
Les 35 meilleurs hôtels de vacances
(Classement 2021: 1) Castello del Sole*****6612 Ascona Tél.: 091 791 02 02 www.castellodelsole.com
(2) Eden Roc***** 6612 Ascona Tél.: 091 785 71 71 www.edenroc.ch
(3) The Chedi***** 6490 Andermatt Tél.: 041 888 74 88 www.thechediandermatt.com
(4) Kulm***** 7500 St. Moritz Tél.: 081 836 80 00 www.kulm.com
(5) Suvretta House***** 7500 St. Moritz Tél.: 081 836 36 36 www.suvrettahouse.ch
(6) Badrutt’s Palace***** 7500 St. Moritz Tél.: 081 837 10 00 www.badruttspalace.com
(10) Giardino***** 6612 Ascona Tél.: 091 785 88 88 www. giardino.ch
(9) Le Grand Bellevue***** 3780 Gstaad Tél.: 033 748 00 00 www.bellevue-gstaad.ch
(7) Gstaad Palace***** 3780 Gstaad Tél.: 033 748 50 00 www.palace.ch
(8) The Alpina***** 3780 Gstaad Tél.: 033 888 98 88 www.thealpinagstaad.ch
(12) Park Hotel Vitznau***** 6354 Vitznau Tél.: 041 399 60 60 www.parkhotel-vitznau.ch
(13) Riffelalp Resort***** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 05 55 www.riffelalp.com
(nouveau) Kempinski Palace Engelberg 6390 Engelberg Tél.: 041 639 75 75 www.kempinski.com/engelberg
(14) Zermatterhof***** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 66 00 www.zermatterhof.ch
(16) In Lain Hotel Cadonau***** 7527 Brail Tél.: 081 851 20 00 www.inlain.ch
(11) Carlton Hotel***** 7500 St. Moritz Tél.: 081 836 70 00 www.carlton-st.moritz.ch
(17) The Omnia Mountain Lodge***** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 71 71 www.the-omnia.com
(18) Kronenhof***** 7504 Pontresina Tél.: 081 830 30 30 www.kronenhof.com
(15) Villa Orselina***** 6644 Orselina-Locarno Tél.: 091 735 73 73 www.villaorselina.ch
(19) Maiensässhotel Guarda Val**** 7078 Lenzerheide-Sporz Tél.: 081 385 85 85 www.guardaval.ch
(21) Waldhaus***** 7514 Sils-Maria Tél.: 081 838 51 00 www.waldhaus-sils.ch
(22) Giardino Mountain***** 7512 Champfèr-St. Moritz Tél.: 081 836 63 00 www.giardino-mountain.ch
(24) Splendide Royal***** 6900 Lugano Tél.: 091 985 77 11 www.splendide.ch
(25) Walther**** 7504 Pontresina Tél.: 081 839 36 36 www.hotelwalther.ch
(23) Cervo Mountain***** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 968 12 12 www.cervo.ch
(20) Guarda Golf***** 3963 Crans-Montana Tél.: 027 486 20 00 www.guardagolf.com
(27) Mont Cervin Palace***** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 88 88 www.montcervinpalace.ch
(29) Grand Hotel Villa Castagnola*****6906 Lugano Tél.: 091 973 25 55 www.villacastagnola.com
(32) Schweizerhof**** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 00 00 www.schweizerhofzermatt.ch
(nouveau) W Verbier***** 1936 Verbier Tél.: 027 472 88 88 www.marriott.de/hotels/travel/gvawh-w-verbier/
(35) Arosa Kulm Hotel & Alpine Spa***** 7050 Arosa Tél.: 081 378 88 88 www.arosakulm.ch
(28) Le Crans Hotel & Spa***** 3963 Crans-Montana Tél.: 027 486 60 60 www.lecrans.com
(31) Villa Principe Leopoldo***** 6900 Lugano Tél.: 091 985 88 55 www.leopoldohotel.com
(33) Boutique-Hotel Vereina**** 7250 Klosters Tél.: 081 410 27 27 www.vereinaklosters.ch
(nouveau) Schlosshotel Zermatt**** 3920 Zermatt Tél.: 027 966 44 00 www.schlosshotelzermatt.ch